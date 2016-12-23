Grants Ferry Parkway ribbon cutting in Brandon

Related Coverage Groundbreaking ceremony held for Grants Ferry Parkway in Brandon

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Board of Supervisors, City of Brandon leaders along with developers of Grants Ferry Parkway held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The ceremony was held for the first phase of the new Grants Ferry Parkway at 10:30 a.m. After the ceremony was finished, officials opened the road.

The five-mile-long parkway will link Highway 80 to Highway 47. This will open hundreds of acres for development in that area. This is just the first phase of the development.