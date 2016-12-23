Grants Ferry Parkway ribbon cutting in Brandon

By Published:
grants-ferry-ribbon-cutting

RANKIN COUNTY,  Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Board of Supervisors, City of Brandon leaders along with developers of  Grants Ferry Parkway held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The ceremony was held for the first phase of the new Grants Ferry Parkway at 10:30 a.m. After the ceremony was finished, officials opened the road.

The five-mile-long parkway will link Highway 80 to Highway 47. This will open hundreds of acres for development in that area. This is just the first phase of the development.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s