Heavy congestion on I-55 near County Line Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are headed it out to do last minute shopping this Friday evening, you should know that you may be sitting in traffic for a while.

In areas across the Metro located near shopping centers, traffic is backed up.

Jackson Police warned drivers Friday afternoon to expect traffic delays on I-55 headed north and south near the County Line Road exits. They suggest that drivers use alternate routes.

You get live traffic alert updates on the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s website.

Expect traffic delays on I-55 (North and South) onto County Line Rd. Exits throughout the day. Alternate routes should be considered. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 23, 2016