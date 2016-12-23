Heavy congestion on I-55 near County Line Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are headed it out to do last minute shopping this Friday evening, you should know that you may be sitting in traffic for a while.
In areas across the Metro located near shopping centers, traffic is backed up.
Jackson Police warned drivers Friday afternoon to expect traffic delays on I-55 headed north and south near the County Line Road exits. They suggest that drivers use alternate routes.
You get live traffic alert updates on the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s website.