JFD, JPD distribute items collected from toy drives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police Department are giving back to the community this holiday season.

The two departments held their separate toy drives so that children in need could have a merry Christmas.

The fire department teamed up with GW Gospel and WMPR for the toy drive. People from the community dropped off donations throughout the month. They identified several families in need and distributed the items Friday. The toys were handed out Friday at WMPR.

The police department pre-selected up to 30 families to help out. JPD teamed up with WJMI for the toy drive.

The families arrived at the Jackson Police Training Academy Friday morning to collect the items.

JPD/WJMI 99JAMS Toy Drive Giveaway ongoing at the JPD Training Academy. Thanks to all donors for this great act of community service. pic.twitter.com/jEo8MbTbQt — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 23, 2016