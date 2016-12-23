Man arrested in connection with 2 Madison business robberies

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is arrested in connection with two robberies that happened in Madison.

Police arrested 26-year-old Michael Berry.

Captain Kevin Newman of Madison Police said Berry is charged with two counts of armed robbery.

On December 17, the Subway on Highway 51 in Madison was robbed. The store employees told officers that a man came inside with a handgun. He was wearing a hoodie and a scarf over his face to conceal his identity. The robber took money from the cash register and a cash box near the register. The thief told the two employees to walk to the back of the restaurant and then he left out of the front door. No customers were inside the store when the robbery happened.

On November 1, the Valero Gas Station on Main Street in Madison was robbed. They received a call about the robbery around 5:06 a.m. A man went into the store around 5 a.m. and pulled out a handgun. The robber demanded money and left the store in a silver Dodge. Officers said no one was injured during the robbery.

Madison Police got a break in the case after they received information from Pearl Police regarding a potential suspect. Investigators said t hat Pearl police officers, while investigating a suspicious individual, developed information and evidence linking the subject to a recent armed robbery in Madison.

We’re told the suspect also confessed to committing armed robberies in other jurisdictions: Ridgeland, Richland, Florence, and Jackson.

This is an ongoing joint investigation involving detectives with the Pearl, Ridgeland, Richland, Florence, Brandon and Jackson Police Departments as well as the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional arrests and charges are possible, police said.