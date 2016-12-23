Police: Man killed girlfriend in hotel room, then called 911

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a New York man killed his Canadian girlfriend inside an upstate hotel room, then called 911 dispatchers to report the slaying.

Police in Syracuse say 38-year-old David Schmidinger called 911 around 11 a.m. Thursday from a street in the city, told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for police.

Police Chief Frank Fowler says when officers arrived, Schmidinger directed them to the nearby Hampton Inn, where police found the body of 44-year-old Michelle Paterson, of Brampton, Ontario. Police say she was visiting Schmidinger and had arrived in Syracuse Tuesday.

Authorities aren’t saying how Paterson was killed.

Police say Schmidinger, from nearby Baldwinsville, had a long off-and-on-again relationship with Paterson.

Schmidinger pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Friday. His lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s age is 38 instead of 37.