Police: Woman accused of helping with cat scalding video

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) – Moss Point police say a 23-year-old woman has turned herself in to face charges related to a much-viewed video of a man pouring what appears to be hot liquid on a cat in a small cage.

Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley tells news media that Karmen Coleman turned herself in Friday and was charged with criminal assistance. The charge carries up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Police tell The Mississippi Press that the cat was found dead near the home where the video was made. WLOX-TV reports that it died from burns over most of its body.

Police and District Attorney Tony Lawrence say calls flooded in about the video.

The Sun Herald reports that police believe one or two men were involved.

