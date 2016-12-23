Retiring Rep. Rangel: Trump presidency like ‘a bad dream’

New York Congressman says Election 2016 made it easier for him to retire

Deepti Hajela, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Dec. 19, 2016 photo, U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, D-NY, smiles in his New York office in Harlem after an interview with The Associated Press. Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Hillary Clinton. Instead, he said he is exiting to "a nightmare," the ascendancy of Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Deepti Hajela)
NEW YORK (AP) – A retiring New York congressman says the impending Donald Trump presidency is making it easier for him to say goodbye after 23 terms.

U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel tells The Associated Press that he doesn’t think Congress will be much fun over the next four years, especially for Democrats.

Still, the Harlem Democrat says he’s hopeful a Trump presidency will make Congress less partisan.

He predicts that Republicans and Democrats alike might become so frustrated with the president, that they stop fighting each other and work together.

Rangel was first elected in 1970. He’s New York’s longest-serving member of Congress.

 

