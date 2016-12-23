Retiring Rep. Rangel: Trump presidency like ‘a bad dream’

NEW YORK (AP) – A retiring New York congressman says the impending Donald Trump presidency is making it easier for him to say goodbye after 23 terms.

U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel tells The Associated Press that he doesn’t think Congress will be much fun over the next four years, especially for Democrats.

Still, the Harlem Democrat says he’s hopeful a Trump presidency will make Congress less partisan.

He predicts that Republicans and Democrats alike might become so frustrated with the president, that they stop fighting each other and work together.

Rangel was first elected in 1970. He’s New York’s longest-serving member of Congress.