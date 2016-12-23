Reward increased for info in unsolved 2015 Brookhaven murder

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A reward for information that could lead to an arrest in an unsolved Brookhaven murder investigation has increased.

Police found 43-year-old Bridget Hall dead on July 7, 2015 at her home on Vivian Merritt Street. She was a mother of four.

Her family is still searching for answers in the murder investigation. Brookhaven Police tell WJTV that the victim’s family is pledging $4,000 to be added to the already $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

Officials said the Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell is also adding $1,000 of his own money to the reward. That would create a grand total of a $6,000 reward.

Anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in this investigation, contact police.