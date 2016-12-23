Rhode Island Tribal faction begins 4th day of occupying building

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – Members of a Rhode Island Indian tribe are in their fourth day of occupying their tribal government headquarters because the chief they are trying to oust won’t step down.

Narragansett Tribal Councilwoman Chastity Machado said Friday morning that she and others spent the night inside the building in Charlestown.

Charlestown Police Chief Jeffrey Allen said the group was visited Thursday night by U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha and an inspector from the U.S. Interior Department.

Members of the recently elected tribal council say they took over the tribal administration building Tuesday because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday night she spoke with Thomas to urge a peaceful resolution to the tribe’s disputed election.