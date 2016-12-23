Tupelo, MS band raising money to perform at Trump inauguration

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A high school band in northeast Mississippi has been invited to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it must raise money quickly to pay for it.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2h8VHyQ ) that the Tupelo High School band has to raise $75,000 to $100,000 for the entire 150-member squad to make the trip.

It’s estimated that charter buses will cost $10,000 each, and the band will need four of them, plus hotel rooms.

The Tupelo newspaper reports that plans aren’t final, but the band is expected to leave Jan. 18. The inauguration is on Jan. 20.

Organizers of the trip say an online fund-raising account will be set up soon, and donations are being accepted at the CREATE Foundation.