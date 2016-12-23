US rebukes Israel and allows UN condemnation of settlements

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks to reporters after a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution urging immediate deployment of United Nations monitors to former rebel-held eastern Aleppo, which France says is critical to prevent "mass atrocities" by Syrian forces, and especially militias. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks to reporters after a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution urging immediate deployment of United Nations monitors to former rebel-held eastern Aleppo, which France says is critical to prevent "mass atrocities" by Syrian forces, and especially militias. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The United States has given its biggest rebuke in recent history to longstanding ally Israel, allowing the U.N. Security Council to condemn its settlements and continuing construction in Palestinian territory as a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law.

Instead of casting a veto to support Israel, as it almost always does on council resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the U.S. abstained.

That gave a green light for the council to approve the resolution by a 14-0 vote with U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power abstaining, a move greeted with loud applause in the packed Security Council chamber.

The resolution says Israel’s settlements on Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity.” It demands a halt to “all Israeli settlement activities,” saying this “is essential for salvaging the two-state solution.”

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s