PEARL, MS (WJTV) – Pearl police say a man shot his girlfriend and her father at a home on Old Brandon Rd.

Detectives say a 17-year old was trying to break up with her 22-year old boyfriend. The woman brought along her father.

Investigators say things got tense and the boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend and her father before allegedly turning the gun on himself.

All three were taken to UMMC hospital.

No word on their condition.