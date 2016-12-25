Fire destroys family’s home on Christmas Eve

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family is picking up the pieces this after their home went up in flames on Christmas Eve.

The home located on Midway Road is a complete loss.

We talked to a neighbor who says she saw the house go up in smoke.

Dianne Sutton says her neighbor barely made it out, “When I looked over the house was almost gone to the ground. And the grandmother told me she was in there cooking and left some grease on the stove. And she went to the back. And when she heard something popping, all they could do is get out of of there.”

We’re told no one was injured.

