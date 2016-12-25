Pearl Police Officer saves Christmas

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas is back on for one family in Pearl after their gifts were stolen from their front porch.

Lt. Brian McGairty shared the heartwarming post on the Pearl Police Department Facebook page. The post says, On December 14th, Officer Sholar with the Pearl Police Department responded to the Mushaweck’s family residence where he took a report of packages that had been stolen from the owner’s porch.

While filing the police report, Officer Sholar learned the stolen packages were actually gifts for the children at the residence. The Facebook post goes on to say, he further learned that the family did not have any additional money to purchase more or replace the stolen items.

When Officer Sholar left the residence he coordinated with other officers to make sure this family would be able to celebrate

Christmas the right way.

Officer Sholar along with many other contributors were able to raise enough money through donations to replace the gifts that were stolen and provide a Christmas meal that was delivered by him and his shift this morning.