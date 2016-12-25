WHAM! singer George Michael dead at the age of 53

Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53

LONDON (AP) — Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53.

For many years Michael, along with Andrew Ridgeley, was the lead singer of the group WHAM! The pop group was popular in the 1980’s.

Michael enjoyed a solo career after the group broke up in 1986. Michael and Ridgeley said their final onstage goodbye at London’s Wembley Stadium in June of that year.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was most recently working on a documentary film entitled “Freedom.”

The cause of his death has not yet been officially released.