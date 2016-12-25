WHAM! singer George Michael dead at the age of 53

WJTV, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Michael is cancelling Australian shows in November and early December so he can get treatment for major anxiety he's suffered since a serious health scare last year. The 49-year-old singer said on his website he had hoped making music and performing would be enough to work through it but that he underestimated how hard his recovery would be. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Michael is cancelling Australian shows in November and early December so he can get treatment for major anxiety he's suffered since a serious health scare last year. The 49-year-old singer said on his website he had hoped making music and performing would be enough to work through it but that he underestimated how hard his recovery would be. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53

LONDON (AP) — Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53.

For many years Michael, along with Andrew Ridgeley, was the lead singer of the group WHAM!  The pop group was popular in the 1980’s.

Michael enjoyed a solo career after the group broke up in 1986.  Michael and Ridgeley said their final onstage goodbye at London’s Wembley Stadium in June of that year.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was most recently working on a documentary film entitled “Freedom.”

The cause of his death has not yet been officially released.

FILE PHOTO - British singer George Michael in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France, in this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. After a spell of making headlines for mishaps rather than music, Michael announced Monday Jan. 20, 2014, that his sixth solo album, "Symphonica," is due for release March 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)
FILE PHOTO – British singer George Michael in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France, in this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. After a spell of making headlines for mishaps rather than music, Michael announced Monday Jan. 20, 2014, that his sixth solo album, “Symphonica,” is due for release March 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s