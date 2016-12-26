One person killed in Monday morning wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to a two car accident on Woodrow Wilson near Parkside Place before 8:30 Monday morning, December 26, 2016.

When Officers arrived they found one person in a white vehicle had been killed.

Another person was taken to the hospital, we do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

JPD is still investigating the cause of this accident. All four lanes were blocked for hours Monday morning, as crews worked to clear the accident.

They are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

We are working with JPD to get more information, as soon as we do we will release it to the public.

 

 

