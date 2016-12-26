Mississippi State Bulldogs win the St. Petersburg Bowl 17-16

WJTV Published: Updated:
Miami (Ohio) running back Kenny Young (3) is stopped by Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (44) and defensive back Lashard Durr (25) during the first half of the St. Petersburg Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Miami (Ohio) running back Kenny Young (3) is stopped by Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (44) and defensive back Lashard Durr (25) during the first half of the St. Petersburg Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University Bulldogs will come home champions after winning the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl.

A field goal attempt by Ohio’s Miami University Redhawks was blocked by the Bulldogs with just minutes left in the game.

The final moves were chronicled by the Bulldogs’ social media team on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s