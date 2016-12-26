Mississippi State Bulldogs win the St. Petersburg Bowl 17-16

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University Bulldogs will come home champions after winning the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl.

A field goal attempt by Ohio’s Miami University Redhawks was blocked by the Bulldogs with just minutes left in the game.

The final moves were chronicled by the Bulldogs’ social media team on Twitter:

4Q (0:16) | Miami (OH) with a new set of downs at the MSU 17. Bulldogs lead it 17-16.#HailState — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) December 26, 2016