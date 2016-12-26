Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs seeking charter revisions

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
FILE PHOTO Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city charter needs and update.

Flaggs told The Vicksburg Post (http://bit.ly/2ih7TPS ) he has prepared a resolution to present proposed changes to the city’s Board of Aldermen. Among the revisions is a requirement that the heads of city divisions live within the city limits.

Flaggs said division heads already living outside the city will be grandfathered in, but their replacements, if they live outside the city, will have 185 days to move into the city.

 

