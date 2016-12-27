Biloxi Police seek help identifying purse snatching suspect

BILOXI, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Biloxi Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in recent purse snatchings.

The suspect is, according to a written release from the BPD, committing the thefts in medical offices.

The suspect is described as a black woman who was last seen wearing glasses and carrying a large white purse.

Anyone who may know identity of the suspect, or who may have information important to the investigation, is asked to call police at any of the numbers below:

Biloxi Police Department: (228) 702.3054

Biloxi Police Dispatch: (228) 392.0641

Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division: (228) 435.6112

Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit: ciu@biloxi.ms.us