Clinton’s Cam Akers commits to Florida State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton’s Cam Akers made his college decision Tuesday night at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Akers gave his verbal commitment to Florida State.

According to 247Sports, Akers is the is the top-ranked running back in the country in the Class of 2017.

The senior led the Arrows to the 6A State Championship this season, scoring a combined 65 touchdowns. He scored all 7 of his team’s touchdowns in the championship game.

He originally committed to Alabama in August of 2015, but decommitted from the Tide the following summer.