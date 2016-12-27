JPD: Driver ‘seriously injured’ in one-car crash on Highway 18 and Maddox

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of an accident on Highway 18 near Maddox Road.

Police say the driver involved in the one car crash is “seriously injured. Extrication (is) underway for medical transport.”

JPD on scene of a single vehicle crash, Hwy 18 near Maddox Rd. One driver is seriously injured. Extrication underway for medical transport. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 27, 2016

There is no indication yet as to what may have caused the accident. WJTV’s Andrew Nomura is on the scene. More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

Accident on Hwy 18 has traffic at stand still. Airlift is here @WJTV pic.twitter.com/sTs3HgFHn1 — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 27, 2016