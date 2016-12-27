JPD: Driver ‘seriously injured’ in one-car crash on Highway 18 and Maddox

Photo Credit: Andrew Nomura, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Nomura, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of an accident on Highway 18 near Maddox Road.

Police say the driver involved in the one car crash is “seriously injured.  Extrication (is) underway for medical transport.”

 

Photo Credit: Andrew Nomura, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Nomura, WJTV

There is no indication yet as to what may have caused the accident.  WJTV’s Andrew Nomura is on the scene.  More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

 

 

 

