Police Investigate Deadly Domestic Shooting, Expert Urges Knowing Signs of Abuse

PEARL, Miss. – Days following a deadly Christmas Eve shooting police are investigating the incident as a domestic situation.

Experts says knowing signs could prevent another potentially dangerous situation from happening.

Three days ago on Christmas Eve Pearl police were called out to a shooting.

“Before they could even begin to give any kind of verbal commands, the male fired off some shots I believe it was a total of three is what we’re thinking right now. It’s very early on in the investigation,” Pearl Police Lieutenant, Brian McGairty said.

Police say 22-year-old Matthew Wilson was the shooter, we are told he killed 17-year-old Heather King, and shot and injured her father before turning the gun on himself. It is still unclear if Wilson was dating King, but at this time it is being called a domestic situation.

We are told King’s father is has been released from the hospital.

“One thing that we all have to understand is that domestic violence is not about violence, it’s about power,” Sandy Middleton, Executive Director of the Center for Violence Prevention said.

The center for violence prevention gets over 600 crisis calls from victims in the metro area every year.

“Nationally the average is one out of four women is affected by domestic violence in their lifetime, and there’s no reason to believe that’s not the case here in Mississippi because we certainly have all the indicators that domestic violence would be here as well,” Middleton explained.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 72 percent of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner.

Middleton says the best way to end domestic abuse is to plan your exit.

“We like to assist the victim to make plans to leave safely, many times that involves law enforcement, it involves many of the tools that we have such as protection orders,” she said.

Signs like control, isolation, stalking, physical violence and other types of obsessive behavior are all red flags and you should get help.

“That’s a common thread we see in working with offenders minimizing denying and blaming their own actions on other people and usually the victim,” Middleton said.

Click this link for the Center for Violence Prevention website, http://mscvp.org/contact-us/