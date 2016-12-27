Recap: Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith Trial

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith will continue on Wednesday.

As WJTV’s Beth Alexander reports, there was a lot of back and forth in the courtroom this morning as a familiar face took the stand.

Attorney Jim Waide took the stand to testify.  The State called him to testify but much of the questioning was between Waide and the prosecutor.  Waide is the attorney representing Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith.

Waide was allowed off the stand before noon.

The ex-girlfriend of Christopher Butler has been on the stand as well.  Butler is the criminal defendant whom Smith is accused of helping.

The trial continues on Wednesday.  WJTV will continue to cover the trial through the duration of the case.

 

 

