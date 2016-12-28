Biloxi Police asking for help finding Christy Bulla

BILOXI, Mississippi (WJTV) Police in Biloxi, Mississippi are asking for help finding a missing person.

According to a written release from the Biloxi Police Department 28-year-old Christy Bulla was last seen at about 7:45am the day after Christmas on the 900 block of Greystone Drive. She was wearing a beige and red plaid shirt and blue flower-print leggings at the time.

Police say, “There appears to be no suspicious activity at this time. She is described as 5’2″ tall, 140 pounds, (with) brown hair and brown eyes. Christy also walks with a limp and has several medical issues.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at the numbers or e-mail addresses below:

Biloxi Police Department: (228) 702.3054

Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division: (228) 435.6112

Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit: ciu@biloxi.ms.us

Biloxi Dispatch: (228) 392.0641

MS Coast Crimestoppers: mscoastcrimestoppers@gmail.com