JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police and Jackson Fire Department responded to a rollover accident on Medger Evers Blvd. near JFK Blvd. early Wednesday morning.

It happened in front of Monroe’s Donut Shop before 5:30 AM.

WJTV crews saw AMR take one person away in an ambulance.

We are working with Jackson Police to get more information.

The scene is now clear.