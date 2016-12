BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a woman who attempted to cash a forged check at BanCorp South in Byram.

They say it happened on December 16th, 2016.

They posted these pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The post says, she presented a fake identification card to the teller. It continues to say, she appears to be wearing a wig.

If you know who this female is, please contact Byram PD Detectives at (601) 372-7747 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).