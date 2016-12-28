Clinton Police searching for suspects in robbery of teen

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are searching for suspects in a robbery that took place outside of a Clinton, Mississippi business last night.

Police are searching for Lordellro McCullough and Broderick Howard, both of whom as wanted for armed robbery.

Clinton Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Jones says a 15-year-old girl was robbed outside of a Dollar General after she went to the store after seeing a post on Facebook about a cellular telephone for sale. The victim said that they shared mutual friends with the person who made the post and went to meet the seller. It was then, Jones says, that the robbery took place.

In custody at this time is Paris Pierce. She is accused of being an accessory to an armed robbery. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

Clinton Dollar General View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Facebook post that is believed to have been posted by the suspects. The post is part of the investigation by the Clinton Police Department Photo Courtesy: Clinton Police Department (Clinton, Mississippi) Photo Credit: Clinton Police Department (Clinton, Mississippi) Photo Credit: Clinton Police Department (Clinton, Mississippi) Photo Credit: Clinton Police Department (Clinton, Mississippi)

In the meantime the Clinton Police Department says it, along with several other municipalities, has an “Internet Purchase Safe Zone” established for exchanges and purchases that are set up online. Lieutenant James McNamee with the CPD says they will even have an officer accompany someone to ensure that the transaction is safe. “Anybody who’s not willing to do that…there’s something shady going on.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspects Lordellro McCullough and Broderick Howard is asked to call police.