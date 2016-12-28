Mother makes a desperate plea for help to bury her child killed the day after Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -A mother is making a desperate plea for help after her daughter is killed in a head on collision the day after christmas.

23 year old shannen Arnold was killed in a wreck on Woodrow Wilson, near Parkside Place, Monday morning.

“We had a beautiful Christmas together and that’s the last day I had with my baby,” Shannen’s mother, fought back tears.

Karynette Arnold thinks back to Sunday afternoon, and a special moment she shared with Shannen. She didn’t know at that time, it would be their last.

“I really didn’t have anything to give them, you know, they’re grown, but I said you know moma will see a better day, and I never will forget, she said, ‘moma just having you here is the best gift in the world’ and that’s the last time I talked to my baby.”

Arnold says the next morning she woke up to a nightmare.

“I saw the white car and you know, any mother, you don’t want to think it’s your child, that’s your worst fear, and I looked and I said well shannon’s got a white car,” she said.

A couple of unanswered calls later, Karynette went to the crash site with a knot in the pit of her stomach.

“They asked me to please just have a seat, and I was like why am I having a seat, I’m just here to see what’s going on, and it was my baby. That was my little girl. That was my shannen.”

Not only is Arnold forced to bury her child the week after Christmas, but she is struggling to find the funds to do so.

“After the funeral, I’m going to have to bury here, so I got to have money for that, to be able to bury my baby after the funeral,” she explained.

Arnold says she needs $950 to be able to bury Shannen next to her father at Autumn Woods Cemetery.

Karynette Arnold has created an account at her local Trustmark Bank for people to donate to.

If you are interested in helping the Arnold family you can drop off a donation at any Trustmark Bank. The account is under Karynette Arnold’s name.

This is the only account the family has approved to collect money for Shannen’s burial.

The funeral will be Friday at 3PM at West Haven.