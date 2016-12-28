NYC block across from Trump Tower to reopen to traffic

New York firefighters, police officers and others stand outside Trump Tower lobby in New York, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016. Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
New York firefighters, police officers and others stand outside Trump Tower lobby in New York, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016. Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City officials say they’re easing up slightly on the security perimeter around Trump Tower to improve traffic flow and make it easier for businesses to receive deliveries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues will reopen after being closed for several weeks.

The block of 56th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues that Trump Tower is on will remain closed.

President-elect Donald Trump lives and works at the tower and has been meeting with potential cabinet appointees there.

Security measures at the Manhattan skyscraper have included police officers armed with assault weapons, bomb-sniffing dogs and checkpoints manned by officers in guard booths.

A stray backpack prompted the partial evacuation of the tower Tuesday. Police later said the unattended bag was harmless.

 

