Officer hurt in shootout with at least one carjacking suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are on the scene of a shootout where one officer was hurt.

They are now looking for at least one shooter.

It happened on Meadow Street this evening.

We’re told that a carjacking suspect or suspects fired shots at police, and the officers shot back.

Two people fled in a carjacked black 2016 Chevy Impala.

Police found the car on Lee Street, but they are still searching for the shooters.

Right now – we know the officer who was shot has minor injuries.

We are working to get more details in this case, and we will bring you information as we get it.