CLEARED: I -220 before US 49 N at Medgar Evers Boulevard, Exit 5

UPDATE: 12/28/2016 5:36pm MDOT says that this incident has been cleared.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays of up to 55 minutes are being reported on I-220 before US 49 N near Medgar Evers Boulevard and Exit 5.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the left lane of southbound traffic is blocked because of a crash.

Law enforcement personnel are on the scene.

There is no word on the extent of possible injuries. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.