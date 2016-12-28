Two children killed in Greenville, Mississippi house fire

GREENVILLE, Mississippi (WJTV) – Two children are dead after a house fire in Greenville, Mississippi.

A city official tells WJTV that the fire started after midnight on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

There were six children at home at the time. The children ranged in age from one to fourteen. Four escaped. Two children, ages one and three, were killed in the fire.

The official confirms that the parents were not at home at the time and their whereabouts are being investigated. There was no power or gas service at the home. Candles were present, but it is not known if they were lit at the time. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The surviving children were released to the custody of family members last night.

Officials are not yet releasing any additional information.