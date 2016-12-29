Federal lawsuit filed against Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason’s former undersheriff, Cheryl Matory, files a federal lawsuit against Mason.

The lawsuit was filed on December 28, claiming that Mason made unwelcome demands of Matory to arrange “sexual liaisons” with her co-worker, Tomeca Barnes.

In the lawsuit, it states that Mason told Matory that if Barnes didn’t have sex with him, Matory wouldn’t be hired.

The documents references text messages between Matory and Mason that date back to 2015 before he was elected sheriff.

It goes on to show in the lawsuit that Matory was terminated December 27, a day before the lawsuit was filed.

She was hired as undersheriff of Hinds County January 4, 2016.

Matory’s lawyer, according to court documents, is Lisa Ross.

Sheriff Victor Mason is responding to the lawsuit saying, “I reviewed the lawsuit and we refute all the allegations. However, I can’t comment because it’s still pending litigation.” The Sheriff went on to say to WJTV over the phone, “Regardless I’m still the sheriff of Hinds County, and we will still serve the people of Hinds County.” Mason added that the department doesn’t have an undersheriff and confirmed Matory’s termination.