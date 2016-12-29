Greenville parents charged in deadly house fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The parents of two little girls who were killed in a house fire in the Mississippi Delta earlier this week have been charged with their deaths.

Greenville Police have arrested Jennifer York, 33, and they are searching for Dewayne Turner.

York and Turner face two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

York’s bond has been set at $250,000. Anyone with Turner’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

Neither of them were home when the house went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Their daughters Damiya and Yazzuiqe Turner did not make it out alive.

Four other children were in the house at the time.

Officials say it appeared that the home did have any electricity or gas, and candles had been placed throughout the house.