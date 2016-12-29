Greenville parents charged in deadly house fire

WJTV Staff Published:
Jennifer York (left) and Dewayne Turner (right)
Jennifer York (left) and Dewayne Turner (right)

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The parents of two little girls who were killed in a house fire in the Mississippi Delta earlier this week have been charged with their deaths.

Greenville Police have arrested Jennifer York, 33, and they are searching for Dewayne Turner.

York and Turner face two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

York’s bond has been set at $250,000. Anyone with Turner’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

Neither of them were home when the house went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Their daughters Damiya and Yazzuiqe Turner did not make it out alive.

Four other children were in the house at the time.

Officials say it appeared that the home did have any electricity or gas, and candles had been placed throughout the house.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s