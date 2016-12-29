Iconic coffeehouse resumes hosting concerts after upgades

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Patrons Ted and Frances Carty, left, of Vermont, along with Tammara Van Ryn and Chris Lincoln, of Greenwich, N.Y. chat before a show at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, April 24, 2010. A portrait of Lena Spencer, one of the cafe's founders, hangs on the wall behind them. (AP Photo/Tim Roske)
FILE PHOTO Patrons Ted and Frances Carty, left, of Vermont, along with Tammara Van Ryn and Chris Lincoln, of Greenwich, N.Y. chat before a show at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, April 24, 2010. A portrait of Lena Spencer, one of the cafe's founders, hangs on the wall behind them. (AP Photo/Tim Roske)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) – The nation’s oldest continuously operating coffeehouse is again hosting performances in its original space after being temporarily displaced by a $1 million renovation project.

Performances at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, resume Friday night. The performance room has been expanded from 80 to 100 seats and a new state-of-the-art sound system has been installed.

Caffe Lena opened in May 1960, and has hosted many of folk music’s biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean.

The concerts had taken place at other venues after renovation began in June to the building that’s home to the second-floor music venue.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s