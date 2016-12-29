Iconic coffeehouse resumes hosting concerts after upgades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) – The nation’s oldest continuously operating coffeehouse is again hosting performances in its original space after being temporarily displaced by a $1 million renovation project.

Performances at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, resume Friday night. The performance room has been expanded from 80 to 100 seats and a new state-of-the-art sound system has been installed.

Caffe Lena opened in May 1960, and has hosted many of folk music’s biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean.

The concerts had taken place at other venues after renovation began in June to the building that’s home to the second-floor music venue.