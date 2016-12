Kosciuko, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of counterfeit money suspects.

Police say the pair passed five fake one hundred dollar bills at the Walmart in Kosciusko.

This happened on December 22, 2016.

The two left in a white car.

If you have any information on who this may be, give police a call at 662-289-3131.