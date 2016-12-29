Latest on President Obama family vacation in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) – The Latest on President Barack Obama family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10 p.m. – President Barack Obama and his family dined with friends Wednesday night to cap off another day of their Hawaii getaway.

The presidential party traveled to the well-known restaurant Nobu, after spending an hour touring a center for Islamic art and culture in Honolulu.

The high-end restaurant is known for innovative Japanese cuisine.

Earlier in the day, the relaxing commander in chief played golf with three friends.

___

8 p.m. – The Obama family along with friends spent an hour Wednesday evening touring a center for Islamic art and culture in Honolulu.

The center is in Shangri La – the former mansion of the heiress Doris Duke that overlooks the Pacific Ocean near Diamond Head.

The president’s brother-in-law, Konrad Ng, is the director of Shangri La. Ng is married to Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and the couple and their family live in Honolulu.

The party traveled by motorcade from their rental home in Kailua to the center, about a 30-minute trip.

___

4 p.m. – President Barack Obama spent about four hours playing golf with three of his buddies at Kapolei Golf Course on the west side of Oahu.

Obama and his Punahou School classmates – Mike Ramos, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme – enjoyed a sunny and breezy day on the links.

As the president’s motorcade left the golf course at 3:58 p.m. it was a warm 80 degrees.

___

1 p.m. – President Barack Obama is committing to keep talking with President-elect Donald Trump, even as Trump accuses him of throwing up “roadblocks” to a smooth transition of power.

Obama called Trump on Wednesday morning from Hawaii, where Obama is on vacation with his family. The White House says the call was “positive” and focused on “continuing a smooth and effective transition.”

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama’s other calls with Trump since the election were also positive. He says Obama and Trump agreed that their teams will keep working together until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said on Twitter that the transition was not going smoothly and blamed Obama. He also took issue with Obama’s move to let a United Nations Security Council resolution criticizing Israel over West Bank settlements pass.

___

11:30 a.m. – President Barack Obama is spending the day hitting the links at Kapolei Golf Course on the west side of Oahu, where the skies are a bit sunnier.

Obama is playing golf with three of his friends, Mike Ramos, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme.

Obama’s motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home at 10:48 a.m. under partly cloudy skies. As it made its way over the mountain pass, he took in views of the lush, green and misty Koolau mountains.

The motorcade arrived in Kapolei around 11:30 a.m.

___

8:05 a.m. – President Barack Obama has started the twelfth day of his holiday vacation in Hawaii with a workout at a gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii near his rental home in Kailua.

It was raining as his motorcade entered the base Wednesday then the sun peeked out and a rainbow arched over the base.

The temperature was around 73 degrees.