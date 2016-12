OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – For the third year in a row, Ole Miss had to open up SEC play against No. 8 Kentucky.

And the Rebels came away knowing again how good the Wildcats are. Led by freshman Malik Monk’s game-high 34 points, Kentucky raced by the Rebels for a 99-76 win.

Click the video above for highlights and hear why Andy Kennedy was wondering if his team was ready for a big game like this.