One suspect in Clinton robbery turns himself in

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) Police in Clinton, Mississippi are confirming that one of the suspects in the robbery of a teenager this week has turned himself in authorities in Hinds County.

Lordellro McCullough turned himself in today, December 29, 2016.

McCullough and another man, Broderick Howard, were being sought in connection with their alleged involvement in an armed robbery on December 27, 2016. A 15-year-old who had showed up to buy a cellular telephone that was advertised for sale on Facebook says she was robbed at gunpoint by three people who had previously arranged to meet her to facilitate the sale.

Suspect Paris Pierce was already in custody. Police say they are still searching for Broderick Howard.