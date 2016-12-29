President Obama orders sanctions against Russia for hacking

BC-US–APNewsAlert

US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives, shutter 2 Russian compounds in US in hacking response

HONOLULU (AP) – US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives, shutter 2 Russian compounds in US in hacking response.

Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking

HONOLULU (AP) – Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking.

