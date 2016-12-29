President Obama orders sanctions against Russia for hacking

FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. President Barack Obama's decision to identify Russia as almost certainly the culprit in hacking the Democratic National Committee and releasing politically embarrassing emails fits his administration's new penchant for openly blaming foreign governments for such break-ins. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives, shutter 2 Russian compounds in US in hacking response

HONOLULU (AP) – US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives, shutter 2 Russian compounds in US in hacking response.

Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking

HONOLULU (AP) – Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking.

 

