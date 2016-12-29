Rankin County Sheriff’s Office makes auto burglary arrests

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office over the past two months, more than 30 auto burglaries have been reported.

They occurred in several subdivisions in North Central Rankin County. Wednesday deputies arrested seven people; four of which are connected to the burglaries.

Zachary Ramone Walker is charged with 11 counts of auto burglary. Charles Reed Gentry is charged with seven counts of auto burglary. Raymond Garret Flowers is charged with seven counts of auto burglary.

Firearms, computers, cameras, gift cards, wallets, credit cards and other property were taken from the vehicles. According to the sheriff, several of the vehicles were left unlocked during the burglaries.

In three of the burglaries, a window of the vehicle was broken out.

The other three suspects were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I want to credit the hard work of your Rankin County Deputies and the observant citizens that were willing to report information to the Sheriff’s Department in bringing a close to these cases,” says Sheriff Bryan Bailey.