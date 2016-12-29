Tennis celebrity Serena Williams engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Ohanian

(WJTV) A tennis star and a social media guru are hoping to make it a perfect match.

Serena Williams first announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on the social media site Reddit, which was co-founded by Ohanian.

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian in the sweetest way https://t.co/kzVgAVcciM pic.twitter.com/b4OmRlPcGW — People Magazine (@people) December 29, 2016

The news comes as a surprise to many as Williams and Ohanian kept their partnership out of the spotlight.

Here is the thread on reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/isaidyes/comments/5kycyr/i_said_yes/