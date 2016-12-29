Tennis celebrity Serena Williams engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Ohanian

WJTV Published:
FILE PHOTO U.S. tennis star Serena Williams poses for photographers prior to the start of the Giorgio Armani women's Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
FILE PHOTO U.S. tennis star Serena Williams poses for photographers prior to the start of the Giorgio Armani women's Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(WJTV) A tennis star and a social media guru are hoping to make it a perfect match.

Serena Williams first announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on the social media site Reddit, which was co-founded by Ohanian.

 

The news comes as a surprise to many as Williams and Ohanian kept their partnership out of the spotlight.

Here is the thread on reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/isaidyes/comments/5kycyr/i_said_yes/

 

FILE PHOTO Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian addresses a protest in front of the building housing the New York offices of U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kristen Gilliband, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE PHOTO Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian addresses a protest in front of the building housing the New York offices of U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kristen Gilliband, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s