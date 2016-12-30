Car rollover on I-55 South; at least one person ejected

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car rollover.

It happened on I-55 South near Pearl Street.

Police say at least one person was ejected from the car. That person is in critical condition.

There are other people with injuries. We are working to get details on their conditions.

Two cars were involved in the rollover. Authorities do not have any details on how it happened.

Traffic was at a standstill around 10:30 p.m. tonight, but now officials say two lanes are back open.