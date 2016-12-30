Jackson Police asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect

WJTV
Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department (Jackson, Mississippi)
JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place yesterday.

The suspect covered his face during the incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel located at 585 East Beasley Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect of who has information that may be helpful to their investigation is asked to call police.

 

 

