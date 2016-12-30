TRAFFIC: I-55 at Meadowbrook Road near Exit 99

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 12/30/2016 5:39pm Delays are estimated as being approximately 50 minutes in duration at this time.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Extensive traffic delays are being reported along I-55 at Meadowbrook Road near Exit 99.

The two center lanes of traffic are blocked in the northbound lanes.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates delays of approximately 55 minutes in the area.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the vicinity of the crash.

There is no word of possible injuries or the extent of property damage at this time.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

 

 

