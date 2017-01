YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler carrying sweet potatoes overturns in Yazoo County.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-55 going southbound around mile marker 136.

At this time the cause of the crash is under investigation.

WJTV is working to get more information on the condition of the driver.

We’re told a portion of I-55 will be closed for several hours because of clean up.