Two assaulted and robbed at Jackson Apartment

Malary Pullen By Published:
Laron Clay
Laron Clay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police arrest one man, and another is on the loose after two people were assaulted and robbed at the Trails of Northpointe Apartments, Saturday morning.

According to the Commander Tyree Jones, 29-year-old Laron Clay is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Police are looking for another man in connection to the crime, but there’s no description at this time.

According to Jones, there were no serious injuries.

