Breaking: officials looking for people who fled a 6 car accident on I-55

COPIAH CO. Miss. (WJTV) – Around 3:30 AM Sunday, MHP responded to I-55 northbound, near the 65 mm to a 6 vehicle accident.

Officials say a white Audi was rear ended by a Nissan Maxima in the northbound lanes of I-55. This accident caused 4 more vehicles traveling north to rear end each other trying to avoid collision with the first accident.

After the Maxima stuck the Audi, the Maxima went off the roadway and caught fire. The vehicle became fully engulfed.

MHP Corporal Eric Henry says there were minor injuries in the crash.

Two people were transported to Hardy Wilson.

Also 3 of the drivers involved in the crash left the scene on foot and later reported their vehicle stolen.

MHP is currently still trying to locate the drivers of the other 3 vehicles.

Officials believe alcohol played a major factor in the crash.

Cpl. Henry says the first two drivers of the initial crash left the scene on foot driving the Audi and the Maxima.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.