JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are responding to a shooting at White Oak Street near Bonita Street.

According to police a 27-year-old man was shot. He was taken to UMMC and is in critical condition.

Officers are now looking for a dark silver or gray four-door vehicle. According to JPD there are about three to four men inside.

This is a developing story and WJTV will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Suspect vehicle, dark silver or gray four door vehicle occupied by 3-4 BM. Motive unknown at this time. More information to come. https://t.co/kuMtWItHzj — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 1, 2017

JPD on scene of a shooting at White Oak St. near Bonita St. Hispanic male, 27, shot, being transported to UMMC. Condition is critical. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 1, 2017