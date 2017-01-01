Man accused of murdering roommate on New Year’s Eve

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve murder.

It happened on Chain Lane in Pelahatchie near the Crossroads Community. John Preston Finch is charged with murder in the death of his roommate 42-year-old Amy Renee Stewart.

According to the department, a caller claimed that a woman at the home accidentally shot herself in the chest.

Investigators found Stewart with a shotgun wound to her chest. She died at the home.

We’re told when investigators began to process the crime scene something seemed suspicious about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Authorities say Finch had inconsistencies in his stories.

After consulting with District Attorney Michael Guest, Finch was arrested and charged.

He remains at the Rankin County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, but no additional arrests are anticipated.